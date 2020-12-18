Heartbroken Cork family urge schools to join Christmas jumper fundraiser

Schools nationwide are being asked to allow their pupils to wear Christmas jumpers next week to raise funds for charity to honour the memory of a nine-year-old girl who died after open-heart surgery earlier this year.

Béibhinn O'Connor, from Riverstick in Co Cork, who had a rare congenital heart defect survived the major surgery.

However, she passed away on September 16 after a cardiac arrest during a routine post-operation procedure.

Her mother Irene was at the grave of her daughter days after the funeral and thought "this can't be it."

She and her husband Eoin vowed to keep the memory of their daughter alive by raising funds for the Make a Wish Foundation which has been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Irene says that the legacy of Béibhinn is growing. The Holy Well National School in Carrigaline, Co Cork, held a full week of Random Acts of Kindness in memory of their late pupil this week.

"Today everyone is wearing her brightest and best Christmas colours and are celebrating her life all day long. I would like schools to have a Christmas jumper day with a €2 donation for Make a Wish.

"Christmas was her (Béibhinn's) favourite time of year. She visited Santa in Blarney last year and asked for presents for her cats Winston and Sooty and a surprise for herself. That was B. Always thinking of others."

Irene and Eoin have raised over €35,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation since the passing of their daughter.

Béibhinn at Santa with her parents Eoin and Irene

Fundraising is ongoing and will continue next year.

On Saturday, there will be a fundraising drive in the Maxol petrol station in Carrigaline, Co Cork in her honour.

"Santa will be driving around the village in his own fire engine waving and spreading cheer and his elves are washing cars in Maxol with all proceeds and tips going to Make a Wish through the Heart Angel challenge.

"Her friends have the Heart Angel jackets and hats and they will be there. Next year we have so many events lined up and hope to keep this going."

Irene says that Béibhinn had a smile that lit up a room. She receives comfort from raising funds for Make a Wish and promoting acts of kindness in what is a dark and lonely time for many around the country.

"Béibhinn was all about having the laugh. She loved Ryan Tubridy and the Toy Show. She was obsessed with Ryan. We met him once in a petrol station on the way to hospital and he was so kind to her.

"She leapt with excitement when she saw him. He didn’t have a choice but to talk to her. He would have anyway.

"We want to do good in her memory. Make a Wish wishes cost about €2,000. This year is very difficult for every charity. But Wish kids can't wait. It is not something they can do. They have a big backlog of wishes they need to grant.

"How incredible it would be if every school took part? That is every school in Ireland granting a wish to a Make a Wish foundation child. There are kids at the moment who could die without their wish being granted."

Mrs O'Connor normally runs a business which brings Erasmus students to Ireland. However, that business has screeched to a halt in a time of Covid.

'So incredibly kind'

She said the light went out in her world when her only child died. She went from being hugely busy with work and her daughter to "nothing."

"I was going crazy after she died and then it came to me. I was at her grave and I said to Eoin that ‘ there must be something we can do. She can't be dead.’

"Then we just came up with the idea of random acts of kindness because she was so incredibly kind. She loved animals and kids. She would be going mad if anyone was upset.

"She was always joking around. Béibhinn is our angel now and she is watching over us. Hopefully, she will spread her kindness."

Irene has also asked businesses to consider taking part in their Christmas jumper challenge even if their employees are working remotely.

Donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation via the Heart Angel website at www.theheartangel.com or at [url=https://www.makeawish.ie/]www.makeawish.ie.