Justice Minister and Cork stab victim discuss need for victims' rights advocate

The Minister for Justice has agreed with a woman who was stabbed more than 20 times in a vicious knife attack that killed her best friend, that a victims’ rights advocate should be appointed to the new parole board.

Sinead O’Leary was left for dead in a motiveless attack in which her best friend, Nichola Sweeney, was murdered on her bedroom floor in Rochestown, Co Cork in 2002.

Ms O’Leary and Nichola’s family have been advocating for more rights for victims and for the new Parole Act, which was passed into law last year, to be implemented urgently. The new act would secure more rights for victims and extend the minimum term of a life sentence from seven to 12 years.

A meeting between Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Ms O’Leary, Nichola’s father, John Sweeney, and Minister Michael McGrath has given the families some hope that their concerns are finally being heard.

Ms McEntee said appointing a victims' rights advocate to the new Parole Board, which Ms O'Leary has campaigned for, is something she is "very positively disposed towards".

“The meeting was reassuring with regards to creating an environment which is more supportive of those bereaved by homicide. I felt that an important first step has been made towards improving the treatment of victims in the Irish criminal justice system,” Ms O’Leary said.

The minister also agreed that implementing exclusion zones for released murderers should be considered by the new parole board.

Currently, a Justice Minister has the power to request that the terms of parole include an exclusion zone, barring the perpetrator from returning to a certain county or area. When the new parole act is implemented, this decision will rest solely with the new Parole Board which has yet to be appointed.

“One of the most important aspects of parole for me is that exclusion zones for murderers become more accessible,” Ms O’Leary said.

“They do exist which is an acknowledgment by the State that there is sometimes a need for them. But there is no direct process whereby those who are bereaved by homicide can request them or that they even exist.

Fearing that you may have to see or live beside your loved one’s killer again is often a daily and lifelong struggle for victims.

She says she constantly fears an email is going to arrive informing her that Peter Whelan [Nichola's killer and her attacker] is back in Cork.

“Then I would have to uproot myself and move away to protect myself, my mental health, and wellbeing, leaving behind my family and support network and any sense of a future which I am trying to build despite the horrific crimes committed against Nichola and I.

Sinéad O’Leary who was attacked by Peter Whelan with Nichola’s mother Josephine and father John. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

"I acknowledge that prisoners need to be rehabilitated, and in some cases reintroduced into society, but that should never be at the expense of their victims; Whelan is a highly disordered and dangerous individual and despite acting as State witness, I have not felt protected or supported by the State.

The trauma of losing someone to murder has ripple effects throughout a community and throughout generations. These people need to be protected and supported and they should not have to face that murderer walking through their home town.

Whelan was due a parole hearing in November which will now be heard in the new year. Ms McEntee assured Ms O’Leary and Mr Sweeney that the new Parole Act would be implemented by the middle of next year and that it would apply retrospectively, even to perpetrators like Whelan who had already engaged with the current Parole Board.

Funding has been secured and four Department of Justice officials are now working to find premises, recruit board members and staff, devise a new legal aid scheme (as victims will now be entitled to access free legal aid under the new act), and legally proof how the board operates to lessen the chance that its decisions can be legally challenged in the future.

“Granting legal aid to victims, which the new Parole Act does, is a good step forward towards making the criminal justice system fairer," Ms O'Leary said.

“We’re not asking for more rights than convicted criminals, we’re just asking for equal rights and a balanced system.

“I’d like to believe that there is a cultural shift towards a more victim-centered approach at the Department of Justice although I need to see more evidence of this. But the meeting this week was positive.

"With that being said there's still a lot to be done and considered with implementing the Parole Act. So pressure needs to be maintained until these assurances are delivered."