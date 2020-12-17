Call for 'all schools in the mid-Kerry area to close'

The chairman of the board of management of Scoil Mhuire, the Kerry primary school closed on public health advice due to the number of positive cases of Covid-19 among pupils, said the virus just “flew through the school”.

Jerome Conway said everyone had to be tested so the school had to close.

It is “a lesson to everybody, we must respect this virus and take the necessary steps,” he told Radio Kerry.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn said the staff had “done everything right" and called for “all schools in the mid-Kerry area to close” now for the Christmas period as it is in the community now, not just the school.

All pupils and staff of the 386-pupil Scoil Mhuire primary school in Killorglin, where 17 cases have so far been recorded, have been told to restrict their movements until December 30, according to a letter to parents from the Department of Public Health.

Read More Close schools from tomorrow until middle of January - PBP

"Contact tracing is ongoing” according to the HSE-South Department.

“In the Irish experience with Covid-19 thus far, it has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” the letter states.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said that all schools in Ireland should close until mid January.

A father of three, whose youngest son attends Scoil Mhuire, said for a couple of hours, his son, Colm, who tested positive on Monday, thought he was the only one.

“When he found his friends too had it, he got a kind of solace,” Glen Evans said of Colm, who is in sixth class.

An older brother at secondary school, as well as parents Glen and Christina, have tested negative.

“The worst shock was the 87-year-old who lives with us,” said Mr Evans of Nora, his mother. However the HSE sent out an ambulance to do her test and thankfully it has come back negative.

Calls to the out-of-hours service South Doc enquiring about tests for the Killarney-Killorglin cell area have risen threefold over the past number of days, Dr Gary Stack said.

The Killarney-based GP said while only a small number would need referral for testing, a far bigger problem is anxiety surrounding Covid-19 among all age groups, including school-going children.