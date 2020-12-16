Cork school wants its 'alternative model' recognised and funded

A Cork school educating students who find themselves outside of mainstream schooling for the past 20 years is appealing for formal recognition and funding for its work.

The Oireachtas education committee is to meet with the Cork Life Centre on Thursday, with Don O'Leary, the centre's director set to take questions, along with students Caoimhe Cotter and Rhys Wootten who will speak about the difference the school has made to their lives.

The school in Sunday's Well, which has been in operation for the past 20 years, has just under 60 students attending classes this year.

“We are asking the education committee to bring the minister, Norma Foley, before them to ask her why her department does not recognise alternative models of education, such as ours,” Mr O’Leary said.

“We want them to do a report on alternative models, which are badly needed for the many students for whom mainstream education does not work, and who have nowhere else to go for an education.”

“The demand for our service is greater than we can provide and State agencies all over Cork refer students to us consistently.”

“There is a clear need for our service, but the funding we get is not only low, it is precarious, and our future is not secure, because we are not recognised as an alternative provider.”

The Oireachtas education committee will also meet with Dr Paul Downes, the director of the Dublin City University (DCU) Educational Disadvantage Centre to discuss marginalised students in Deis schools.

Meanwhile, the Union of Students Ireland (USI) staged a socially distanced demonstration at Leinster House on Wednesday to highlight the "urgent need for action in key areas of higher education funding and student support."

The USI's 'Education for All' pledge includes a call for the end to the Student Contribution Charge of €3,000, a move toward publicly funded education and a publicly financed student accommodation strategy and charter for student tenant rights.