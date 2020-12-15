Waterford siblings to volunteer on Christmas day for Samaritans

A brother and sister from Co Waterford are volunteering this year on Christmas Day with the Samaritans helpline as the charity reports separation from family and friends is one of the biggest concerns facing callers over the festive period.

Volunteers on the 24-hour helpline have said almost a third of callers are feeling concerned about their wellbeing over Christmas, with most of those worried about being separated from family and loved ones, and coping with being lonely during Christmas or having to spend Christmas alone.

Last year, Samaritans in Ireland answered almost 40,000 calls in December 2019. More than 50 volunteers answered over 1,150 calls and written contacts on Christmas Day alone.

Niall Mulligan, Executive Director for Samaritans Ireland, said 200 has been an unprecedented year due to Covid-19 and the challenges this has posed for people struggling with loneliness or distress. He wants to remind the public that Samaritans are there 24 hours a day, including Christmas Day, for everyone.

As Ireland heads into the festive period, Mr Mulligan said the Samaritans are there for those who can not join their family or loved ones this year.

Mr Mulligan said: "It has been an unprecedented year with the pandemic affecting so many people’s health and wellbeing and this will be a very different Christmas for many people,

“Some may not be able to visit family or friends, others may have family oversees who cannot travel home, and for others missing normal events, like Christmas Mass or socialising in the local pub, can be devastating. We know that people struggle more at Christmas, as it’s a time when loneliness can really hit home," said Mr Mulligan

This Christmas, Bernie Keane and her brother Thomas Carbery, who will be on duty together in Samaritans Waterford branch.

Ms Kean said: "A lot of places close for Christmas, like care and day centres, and there are very lonely people, some with mental health issues, who may not see anyone for the whole of Christmas." Picture: John Power

Ms Keane has been a volunteer with Samaritans for 12 years and said it’s “no sacrifice” to help on Christmas night as she loves being there for others when they need someone to talk to.

“I find it very rewarding to volunteer on Christmas Day,” said Ms Keane, “A lot of places close for Christmas, like care and day centres, and there are very lonely people, some with mental health issues, who may not see anyone for the whole of Christmas. Giving them 15 minutes just to talk to someone can make a difference.

They may not be suicidal, but they’re so lonely. Other callers may have had a fall out with family members or other issues may surface like bereavement.

Mr Carberry joined Samaritans five years ago when he retired as a sergeant from the Irish Defence Forces. He finds volunteering can be difficult at times but very rewarding.

“It can be hard sometimes on a particular call, but at the end of that call when someone says thank you for being there it feels good. You can’t get that feeling anywhere else.

“It's nice to be there at Christmas when people need you and when they do not have anyone else to chat to.

You could be the only person they talk to all day.

"It’s a good feeling to know you have been there for that person. It’s definitely been hard for people this year," said Mr Carberry.

Samaritans surveyed 1,400 of its own volunteers in Ireland and the UK to see how callers to the helpline have been feeling about the festive season.

395 volunteers out of 1,439 participants or 27% of survey respondents said they had talked to callers concerned about Christmas or the winter period over the past three months.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. The number does not show up on your phone bill.

People can also email jo@samaritans.ie or visit samaritans.ie.