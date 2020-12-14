Cork family left shaken after tyre 'disintegrated' going over Mallow bridge

One driver in Mallow Co Cork was counting his lucky stars after a tyre blowout last night in heavy rain sent his car into a 360-degree spin.

Speaking to the 96fm Opinion Line with PJ Coogan, Paul O'Neil said the wheel "disintegrated" when he hit a pothole after going over Mallow Bridge.

When he pulled over to check the tyre all appeared fine but then 300 yards further on his journey he heard a loud explosion and lost control of the car.

Mr O'Neil was very grateful to Brendan Creed from Direct Tyres in Mallow who was the only tyre repair service available to help his family last night.

"We were very lucky. I had a very upset wife and two kids. The kids are very upset this morning quite visibly. We are very grateful to Brendan from Direct Tyres, we wouldn't have got home otherwise," said Mr O'Neil.

As the incident occurred in a remote area, Mr O'Neil said other drivers didn't stop given the time of night.

Recovering from heart surgery this year left him without the strength to change the tyre as the wheel nuts had been screwed on with an air gun.

"The wheel nuts were wedged down with an air gun and wouldn't come off. I had heart surgery this year and my energy was being sapped trying to take them off and I got to the stage where I couldn't do anymore. We were in a really bad situation," he said.

Mr O'Neil wants to warn other drivers on approach and has called on the Cork County Council as well as the contractor working on the bridge to be mindful of public safety.

"People driving on the Mallow road travelling north towards Limerick, slow to 5-10km/hr for your own safety," said Mr O'Neil and added potholes filling with water can make them even harder to see.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council is warning that some areas of the city may experience significant localised flooding from Monday evening.

Here is the latest cloud and rainfall forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until 06:00 on Wednesday.



More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: https://t.co/CuD6mXhbkf pic.twitter.com/cyBZjXYzJy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2020

A period of “Very high astronomical Spring Tides” will begin from today and last until Wednesday evening.

On Monday and Tuesday, high tides are predicted to cause only minor flooding along low lying quay areas.

However, a tidal surge is predicted for Wednesday morning.

The City Council's caution follows a status yellow wind warning issued by Met Éireann for tomorrow in nine countries across the south of the country.

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour will be possible in Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The alert will run from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday morning.