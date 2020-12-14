Wind warning in place as Cork issued with potential flood alert

Gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour will be possible in Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
The alert will run from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday morning.

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 10:00
Greg Murphy

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for tomorrow in nine countries across the south of the country.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council is warning that some areas of the city may experience significant localised flooding from Monday evening.

A period of “Very high astronomical Spring Tides” will begin from today and last until Wednesday evening.

On Monday and Tuesday, high tides are predicted to cause only minor flooding along low lying quay areas.

However, a tidal surge is predicted for Wednesday morning.

Flood warning issued for Cork city for the coming days

