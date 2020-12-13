Taoiseach praises Cork charity for ‘holistic’ approach to homelessness

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited a housing project on the southside of Cork city on Sunday where he praised Sophia, the charity behind the development, for its “compassionate and holistic approach” to homelessness.

The national charity adopts a unique approach to tackling homelessness by focussing on providing permanent homes rather than providing temporary shelter or accommodation.

During a visit to the €1 million ‘Hollies’ housing project on Sunday, which was developed in partnership with Cork City Council and through government funding, the Taoiseach praised the charity for its approach and for transforming lives.

To mark the first Christmas in the new Cork complex the Taoiseach hung a house key on the Christmas tree.

“Sophia is a charity that brings hope and security to people and families when they need it most," the Taoiseach said.

"Sophia’s compassionate and holistic approach to homelessness has transformed lives for over 20 years,” he added.

Cork Manager for Sophia, Nora Marie O’Keeffe said the Taoiseach’s visit marked an important day for the organisation, which supports over 100 people in Cork city and county at any one time.

The charity’s work, she said, would not be possible without its partners, Cork City Council, the HSE and the Cork Homeless Action Team.

“What we in Sophia do is support people who have been affected by poverty, exclusion and homelessness.

"The first thing we do is help people secure a home of their own and crucially with that home we provide the support so that people settle successfully out of homelessness,” Ms O’Keefe said.

“We are a charity with a strong focus on individuals. Sophia has a relatively low profile but makes a big impact on the quality of life of the people and families we support,” she added.

The Hollies housing project was developed through funding from the Department of Housing’s Capital Assistance Scheme, which is administered through the Cork City Council.

Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council Brian Geaney said the council was pleased to collaborate with Sophia Housing on the new development: “This impressive development is a credit to all involved and it will provide people with a fresh start in their own homes for the New Year.

"The Council is looking forward to continuing its relationship with Sophia in finding more solutions to address homelessness in the city”.

For more information about Sophia or to support its work visit sophia.ie.