Flood warning issued for Cork city for the coming days

Cork City Council is warning that some areas of the city may experience significant localised flooding from tomorrow evening.
A period of “Very high astronomical Spring Tides” will begin from tomorrow and last until Wednesday evening.
Tomorrow and Tuesday, high tides are predicted to cause only minor flooding along low lying quay areas.
However, a tidal surge is predicted for Wednesday morning.
High tide is expected on Monday evening at 5.09pm.
On Tuesday, morning high tide will occur at 5.33am and evening high tide will occur at approximately 05.57pm.
- Morrison’s Quay
- Mathew Quay
- Mathew Street
- Union Quay
- Trinity Bridge
- South Terrace
- Rutland Street
- Sawmill Street
- Lavitts Quay
- Kyrls Street
- Kyrls Quay
- Crosses Green
- Proby’s Quay
- Sharman Crawford St
- Wandesford Quay.
A tidal surge has been predicted for Wednesday.
This, together with strong south-easterly winds forecast for Wednesday morning, has the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in Cork city centre.
Morning high tide on Wednesday is expected at 6.21am and evening high tide is expected at 06.43pm.
- Lapps Quay
- McSwiney Quay
- Albert Quay
- Kennedy Quay
- French’s Quay
- Lancaster Quay
- Sullivan’s Quay
- South Mall and via side streets onto Oliver Plunkett St., and thence to Patrick Street, Grand Parade, Washington Street
- Lower Glanmire Road
Householders and businesses have been advised to take the necessary precautions and to take note of any updates issued.
Cork City Council says its flood assessment team are monitoring the situation “extremely closely” and that regular updates will be issued via their Twitter account and on the City Council Website.
The council also says that a limited stock of gel-bags and sand-bags will be made available for members of the public and businesses.
Gel bags can be collected at the Council Depot at Anglesea Terrace on Monday from 12.30 until 6pm, and on Tuesday from 9.30am.
Gel bags and Sand Bags will also be available at Tramore Valley Park (Civic Amenity Site) on the South Link Rd on the same days and times noted above.