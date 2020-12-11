Toy Show star Adam’s ‘visual hug’ to be turned into postmark

Adam King with his virtual hug.

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 22:54
Steve Neville

Adam King was undoubtedly the star of the 2020 Late Late Toy Show with his virtual hug poster.

Now his hug is set to go around the world thanks to An Post. They have turned the picture of a heart with the caption "a hug for you" into a postmark.

Ryan Tubridy explained: “We got a call from An Post during the week and they wanted to help Adam share his virtual hug across the world.

“So they have transformed it into a special Christmas postmark.” 

 Ryan said the postmark will be applied to “millions” of Christmas cards.

An Post stated in a tweet that Adam “stole our hearts” when he appears on the Toy Show.

“Now An Post is helping Adam share his virtual hug across the world with a special postmark which will be applied to millions of Christmas post from December 12.” 

Adam’s dad, David, said they are “a very proud family”.

The family added: "In a world forced to stay apart we wanted to use Adam's virtual hug to bring us all a little closer."

