Cork's first virtual Christmas Carol Service to take place next week

A still from one of the practices.

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 21:22
Steve Neville

A unique singing event is set to take place virtually in Cork next weekend.

Choirs from across the Diocese of Cork and Ross will partake in a Christmas Carol Service streamed from the North Cathedral.

With traditional services not able to take place as in previous years due to Covid-19 restrictions the stream will bring festive cheer into people’s homes.

Each individual choir will perform in their own church and webcams will link to the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne. 

Choirs from Rochestown, Ovens, Kinsale, Douglas and Clonakilty among others will participate in the service.

It will be streamed from the Cathedral on Sunday, December 13 at 7.30pm.

Bishop Fintan Gavin planned the service and he will lead it with readings and prayers.

The event will be live-streamed on corkcathedral.ie.

