'Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off:' Gardaí urge hurling fans to enjoy All-Ireland safely

The Gardaí are urging hurling fans in Limerick and Waterford - and across the country - to enjoy Sunday’s All-Ireland final in a safe manner.

The Treaty County and the Déise are set to square of in an all-Munster All-Ireland final at 3.30pm in Croke Park on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing to fans to enjoy the showdown “safely by following the public health guidelines and regulations”.

They said in a statement that they have been “liaising closely with the GAA at national and county level to ensure all possible measures are in place to minimise the spread of Covid-19 among supporters before, during and after the match”.

They have also been working with pubs and bars “particularly in Limerick and Waterford, to ensure their compliance with public health guidelines and regulations”.

There will be a high visibility operation this weekend with patrols “focused on key city and urban locations and, in particular, the night time economy”.

'Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off'

The Gardaí and the GAA have stressed to supporters the need for individual and collective responsibility to tackle the virus.

“As a life-long GAA member and former inter-county hurler, I know how much being in an All-Ireland Final means to the people of Limerick and Waterford, particularly after this difficult year,” said Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, John Twomey.

"We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off even for an All-Ireland final. Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

"An Garda Síochána, along with the GAA, are committed to playing our part. We are asking GAA supporters to continue to play their part by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

"If you are somewhere to watch the match and there are too many people there – leave. Limit your contacts. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate.

"Remember, according to Nphet, shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19. People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.

"We want everyone to enjoy the occasion safely so that they, their families and fellow supporters can have a happy and healthy Christmas and new year.

"The vast majority of licensed premises have been operating in compliance with public health regulations. It is critical this is maintained. Those who are not compliant should be aware that we will take action – up to and including enforcement - to bring them into compliance.”

Gardaí added that similar policing measures will also be in place for the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo on December 19.