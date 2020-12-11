'Huge loss' for South Tipperary as palliative care service closes  

The closure of a palliative care service in Co Tipperary has been described as a ‘huge loss’ as residents face the failure of a months-long campaign.

St Brigid’s District Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir provided palliative care and respite beds for the region. It was shut temporarily in March as part of Covid-19 preparations. Now the HSE has said the beds will remain shut and services will be replaced by a community healthcare centre.

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill said he was startled to hear about these plans.

“I got assurances from Minister Harris and Minister Donnelly that it would re-open and return to its pre-Covid functions. These are not being honoured, I am very disappointed.”

He said a new primary care centre was built in the town at a cost of €10m, and it is not clear why the new services cannot operate there. He met with HSE representatives on Thursday and understands a private provider will be engaged to provide palliative care locally.

The three palliative care beds in the district hospital were fully funded by public donations. Ann Guida is chair of the South Tipperary Hospice Movement which led the fundraising drive.

Ms Guida, recently retired as Director of Nursing at St Brigid’s, said: “It is a huge, huge loss. The beds in the district hospital were staffed by people with expertise and training in palliative care. It’s the next level up from what someone gets in a nursing home, there is medical input.”

She said the beds were in a suite with a kitchenette and sitting area for families and installed at a cost of €120,000.

“The HSE is saying people will be sent elsewhere, there isn’t anywhere else. A lot of them will die now in acute hospitals, that is not the place for palliative care,” she said.

Ms Guida said when the new primary care centre was being built she asked if palliative care could be done in the 3-storey building but her request was denied.

Staff from St Brigid’s were redeployed around the south-east, some to Waterford and Clonmel.

'Bad news for the area'

Independent councillor Kevin O’ Meara said: “It is bad news for the area, this is a decision made by administrators in Dublin. My own father-in-law was there before he passed away, it was a top-class service.”

Mr O’Meara said regular marches were held even during the pandemic calling for the service to be restored. He is very disappointed their voices were not heard.

A HSE spokesman said community health networks are being set-up in the South-East and one will be based in St Brigid’s. Seven staff will work there, including on a diabetes clinic. He said alternative arrangements will be made in South Tipperary for respite and palliative care.

He said: “(HSE) has advised staff previously attached to St Brigid’s that its role as a short-stay inpatient care facility is being discontinued … in light of current infection prevention and control best practice and in the context of the layout of the St Brigid’s premises.”