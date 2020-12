Emergency services are dealing with a serious road traffic incident on the north side of Cork City this evening.

Gardaí, two units of Cork City Fire Brigade and paramedics are at the scene near the Mayfield Business Park after an incident involving a truck and a pedestrian on a section of the Old Youghal Rd in the last half an hour.

A section of road has been closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

More to follow...