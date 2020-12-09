Cork councillors seek an end to Covid checkpoints on N25

Cork county councillors are to ask gardaí not to mount further Covid-19 checkpoints on the main Waterford - Cork road (N25), maintaining it serves no apparent purpose and is leading to safety issues on rural roads as people try to avoid massive tailbacks.

During the first and second Covid-19 Level 5 lockdowns, gardaí have mounted checkpoints on a number of main roads, including the N25 at Cobh Cross.

The checkpoints held there, which have been on the inbound road to Cork, have led to major tailbacks, especially during peak rush-hour periods in the mornings and evenings.

Some have seen tailbacks of a couple of miles long, stretching back towards the Midleton side.

The dual carriageway is closed off and vehicles are funnelled up a slip road to the roundabout on the southern (Cobh) side and then, mainly, back down another slip road leading to Cork City.

The issue was raised by Carrigtwohill-based Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry at a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council.

He said the major checkpoints, mounted over many days, caused “absolute consternation” among many of his constituents who had to negotiate it on their way to work.

“I don't know what the purpose of these was as I went through them on a number of occasions and was never stopped, or asked the purpose of my journey,” Mr Barry said.

He told fellow councillors that the checkpoints invariably held up vital trade and vital workers.

He pointed out that those who knew the area and wanted to avoid delays were simply using back roads around the Carrigtwohill to bypass them.

“There was chaos caused on the main road and people were delayed for very long times,” he said.

Mr Barry added that many people he knew were using unsuitable backroads, leading to congestion on roads that were simply unsuitable for such large volumes of traffic.

He added that a number of HGVs were also taking such detours and these side roads were being seriously damaged as a result, which would cost the municipal district council a small fortune to fix – money the cash-strapped municipal district council simply didn't have.

Mr Barry said apart from the damage to the roads there was a serious safety issue because in a number of places these rural roads were so narrow they couldn't accommodate two vehicles passing each other without one pulling into the hard shoulder.

He said one local woman had recounted to him how on a normally quiet rural road she had to pull over to allow 26 vehicles in a row to pass her by.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen agreed with him and said having these checkpoints in place during morning and evening rush hour made no sense.

Mr Barry won unanimous support from council colleagues when he asked they write to gardaí to prevent this happening in the future.