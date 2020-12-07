Parents placed in 'Darwinian-type' competition for school places in East Cork

The Department of Education has been urged to find a solution to the lack of secondary school places in East Cork amid claims parents and children are "pitted against each other" in competition for places.

Earlier this year, dozens of children were left without a secondary school place as late as the summer due to what parents described as a ‘chronic lack’ of places in the region.

Pressure for school places for the 2020/21 year has already begun, with a number of parents reporting that their child has been left on an “impossible” waiting list.

Several long-standing issues affect the demand for school places in East Cork, with problems particularly acute in Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

In a statement, Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) said it is “very aware” of the pressure for school places in the area and of “the anxiety and stress for those students who have not yet been offered a place and for their families.”

“As the patron body of three post-primary schools in the area, Cork ETB is committed to supporting the Department of Education and Skills in finding a resolution to this problem.”

School principals from the surrounding areas met last week to work towards making sure as many places as possible are offered to children as soon as possible.

“Cork ETB is continuing to engage with officials from the Department of Education and Skills to resolve this issue," the statement added.

Seán Sherlock, Labour TD for Cork East, said a number of upset and concerned parents have contacted his constituency office about the issue in recent weeks.

One parent said they were told that based on where they live, there would be no problem for their child gaining a place in their preferred school. However, due to a policy change, the family now find themselves on a long waiting list.

Another parent emailed to say they had applied for their preferred school “first thing” when the application process opened at the beginning of October. They were “extremely disappointed” to find out that their child was placed 197th on the waiting list.

The search for a school place in the area puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on families, Mr Sherlock said.

“The lack of school places in the East-Cork area forces a Darwinian-type scenario, where parents and students are pitted against each other in competition for these school places.”

“It causes too much stress, and already we’re seeing instances of parents who are beginning to worry about whether or not their child will have a place in a post-primary school for 2021.”

He called on the Department of Education to begin working out such issues now.

"If more school places are needed, that work needs to start now so that it gives people peace of mind."

"There is time to work on these issues now," he added.

In response to a parliamentary question put to her by Mr Sherlock, Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said her department will work with the patrons to identify the "pressure points".

"In a ‘normal’ year, addressing the increased demands for school places, whilst challenging, is manageable," she said, adding this is done through using existing spare capacity, temporary accommodation, or other measures.