‘I should not have survived’: Waterford man saved by RNLI backs Christmas appeal

'The lifeboat crew undoubtedly saved my life'
Michael Power and members of the RNLI crew who saved his life. Picture: Patrick Browne

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 12:02
Steve Neville

A man whose life was saved by the RNLI has backed a Christmas appeal by the charity after Covid-19 cancelled traditional fundraisers.

Michael Power from Tramore, Co Waterford, had been sea swimming when he got into serious difficulty.

He got caught in a rip current and couldn’t escape from it.

Michael subsequently learned that he had developed Hypothermia before slipping into a coma.  

He was unconscious when pulled from the water by Tramore RNLI who commenced CPR and didn't give up in him.

Despite his family being called to his bedside to say goodbye, Michael went on to make a full recovery.

“I am known as the miracle man around here now,” said Michal.

“I am so grateful to my rescuers and that I am here to be able to tell my story. I know the lifeboat crew who rescued me personally, as I live locally and swim in the sea regularly, so I can only imagine how difficult it was for them to pull me out of the sea in that condition.

“The doctors told me that I should not have survived, and that the lifeboat crew undoubtedly saved my life. So, this is my way of saying thank you.” Michael is calling on people to support the charity’s Christmas appeal.

Michael Power and members of the RNLI. Picture: Patrick Browne
The RNLI said: “This year the charity has spent funds on PPE, including face masks, gloves and thousands of litres of hand sanitiser. This is money the charity hadn’t budgeted for but needed to be spent to keep its lifesavers and the public protected during the coronavirus crisis.” 

Michael praised the RNLI workers as “tremendous people”.

He said: “When I visited the lifeboat station, they presented me with my swimming cap and googles that they had kept safe, unsure if I would survive but unwilling to dispose of them. It was an extremely emotional moment and I have plans to frame them as a reminder of that day that I can’t even remember.

“I know there are so many families out there who have reason to be grateful to the RNLI and mine certainly have, they are tremendous people.” 

People can donate to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal here.

