Animal charity in Cork appeals for funds as Covid-19 hits finances hard

An animal charity that has cared for a staggering 1,200 donkeys and 400 mules so far this year is in urgent need of funds due to the effect of Covid-19 restrictions.

Overall, The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland cares for more than 1,800 donkeys and mules with 680 of these living in guardian homes nationwide.

Due to the rolling pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, the charity has been hit with a financial shortfall of €250,000.

During 2020, the cost of caring for each of donkeys in their direct care is €9.72 per animal per day. Between the start of January and the end of October, it has cost €2,963 to care for each donkey.

Aisling O’Sullivan, a charity spokesperson explained their annual fundraising initiatives have been decimated.

Cost of care has been rising for the sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland

In recent years, the charity has seen a steady rise in the number of welfare calls from concerned members of the public and owners needing to re-home their donkeys because they are no longer able to care for them.

Ms O’Sullivan said that this year, the situation is likely to become more challenging as “a rise in fodder prices coupled with the financial crisis caused by Covid-19 is likely to lead to a further increase in welfare issues and relinquishments.

“All of our events at the Open Farm and beyond had to be cancelled including our much loved Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Summer Fair, 5km Fun Run/Walk and Christmas Fair.

“Our Open Farm in Liscarroll has been temporarily closed to the public since March. With more than 50,000 visitors a year on-site, the revenue lost from donations from supporters and sales of our donkey goods and teas/coffees snacks has been very significant.

“All in all, we are down about €250,000 so far in the area of fundraising this year but our staff continue to work and provide the highest level of care and welfare to the charity’s resident donkeys and mules,” she revealed.

“Now, more than ever, the charity is relying on the generosity of its supporters and members of the public to help continue its work. Finances are tight for everyone this year, but each donation, no matter how small, helps the charity to look after the donkeys in their care and supports the welfare of donkeys in communities across Ireland.”

Ms O’Sullivan said the money that comes in from fundraising helps provide emergency veterinary, farriery and dental care for donkeys.

“A €10 donation can help us with emergency care costs. It ensures the Sanctuary’s welfare team can support donkeys in the community and provide advice over the phone to donkey owners.

“It also helps our welfare team to support the process of finding new homes for donkeys in need across Ireland, where their owners can no longer cope,” she said.

The charity has been hit by restrictions on annual fundraising due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland

“The charity’s welfare team are working tirelessly, offering donkey owners’ expert advice and vital support from access to emergency vet and farrier treatments to help directly re-home donkeys and mules, when they can no longer be cared for. “

She pointed out that community-based help is crucial to avoid the need for sanctuary care and the situation is made even more challenging due to the necessary restrictions around Covid-19.

“It enables us to run our rehoming scheme, matching donkeys in our care with the best possible homes. Supports the delivery of bespoke donkey care training to potential guardian homes.

“Even a €5 donation will allow us to continue to provide necessary training. Helps with transport costs.” She added that a €15 donation will help keep our welfare team on the road.