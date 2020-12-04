Five teenagers seriously injured after collision in Cork

Five teenagers have been hospitalised with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision last night in Co Cork.

The incident happened yesterday at 9.25pm on the R633 Bog Road, between Redbarn Cross and Youghal Road Junction, in Co Cork.

Emergency services attended the scene and three males and two females were taken to Cork University hospital (CUH) for treatment.

Gardaí were also called to the incident.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene which is currently closed for inspection.

Diversions are in place.