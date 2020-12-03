Two men found dead in hostel in Waterford

Two men have been found dead in a hostel in Waterford.

It is understood gardaí were called to McGwire’s Men’s hostel in Waterford city following an incident earlier this evening.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

Another man, believed to be aged in his 40s or 50s, was found in a bed in the hostel shortly after.

Both bodies have been removed from the scene and brought to University Hospital, Waterford, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted tomorrow.

Gardaí say the post-mortem results will determine the course of their investigations.

The scene has been sealed off and inquiries into the last known movements of both men are now underway.