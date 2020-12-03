Cork's Adam King set to meet one of his astronaut heroes on Friday's Late Late

Adam, who lives between Youghal and Killeagh, will return to the Late Late Show this week for a special meet-up with astronaut Chris Hadfield
Adam King on last week's Late Late Toy Show

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 19:00
Steven Heaney

Six-year-old Cork boy Adam King, who charmed the whole country when he appeared on last week’s Late Late Toy Show, looks set to meet one of his astronaut heroes in this Friday's episode.

Adam, who lives between Youghal and Killeagh, will return to the Late Late Show this week for a special meet-up with astronaut Chris Hadfield.

On last week’s show, Adam showed off his space-themed toys and spoke of his dream of becoming an astronaut. 

He told host Ryan Tubridy that, due to his “brittle bones” he sadly couldn’t become an astronaut in the typical sense.

Instead, however, he spoke of how he someday hopes to become a CAPCOM, or a capsule communicator at NASA – the person on the ground who speaks with astronauts during missions.

Adam’s love of all things space-related prompted an online outpouring of admiration from people all around the world.

In a Tweet, the official NASA account wrote: "Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

"There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. 

"We’ll be here when he’s ready."

The European Space Agency also took notice of Adam's appearance and reached out to the Late Late Show team to get Adam’s contact details to send him some space-related goodies.

Chris Hadfield himself also responded to a Tweet about Adam.

The experienced astronaut wrote: "Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris." 

Mr Hadfield is one of the world's most famous astronauts. 

Aside from being the first Canadian to walk in space, he also flew two space shuttle missions and served for a time as commander of the International Space Station.

Tomorrow it seems, Adam and his hero will indeed get the chance to talk space together.

  • Catch Adam's second appearance on the Late Late Show in seven days on RTÉ One tomorrow night at 21.35

