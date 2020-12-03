Fundraiser set up to help family of Limerick hurler who died in car crash

A sibling of a former Limerick hurler who was killed in an overseas road crash has appealed for people to support an online fundraiser, set up to assist his late brother’s widow and young family.

Paul Carey, (41), from Patrickswell died from injuries sustained in the collision, in Dubai, on November 6.

His pregnant wife Anna, and their son Fionn (5) have been left devastated by the tragedy.

The Paul Carey Memorial Fund was set up via GoFundMe.com, with a target of reaching at least €40,000.

Appealing for people to support his late brother’s memorial fund, Sean Carey said:

Paul was swiped in a flash over in Dubai, thousands of miles away, in another country. Anna was suddenly left with her young son and a baby due in February.

“Anna is due in February, and God willing there will be a bit of joy in the New Year. We would really appreciate any kind of support at all.”

Sean Carey said Paul’s sudden death was like “an asteroid” hitting the family.

Family friend, Cynthia O’Connell, who organised the memorial fund, said proceeds would go towards supporting Paul’s family in meeting “funeral expenses, legal costs” and their “relocation” to Patrickswell from Dubai.

Mr Carey had been teaching English and religion in Dubai, and was making last-minute arrangements to join his wife and son who had travelled ahead of him to Patrickswell where they had planned to permanently relocate from the United Arab Emirates.

Ms O'Connell explained that “the grief and loss” felt by Mr Carey’s family was “incomprehensible”.

A minute’s silence was observed before the throw-in at this year’s Munster Hurling Final, honouring Mr Carey, who had hurled for Limerick and Patrickswell, and who captained the club to its 18th senior hurling championship title in 2003.

The Carey family, including Mr Carey’s brothers and legendary retired Limerick hurler Ciarán, along with Sean, Pa, Nigel, Kevin, and their nephew and present day All Star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch, are steeped in Limerick GAA.

Donate to the Paul Carey Memorial Fund here.