Cork lotto players urged to check tickets as €11m winner sold on Leeside

A lucky Lotto player in Cork is waking up almost €11m richer this morning as the National Lotter confirms last night winning ticket was sold on Leeside.

The Quick Pick ticket has netted its owner a whopping €10,780,193 and was sold somewhere in the city or county on Sunday, November 29.

This is 11th jackpot win so far in 2020, with over €60m in prizes won so far this year.

The €10.7m win is the 20th biggest win in Lotto prize history.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that they are still waiting for the lucky ticket holder to make contact and they expect to reveal the name and the location of the winning store in the next couple of days.

"We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.7 million jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully."

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot are: 09, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and bonus number is 37.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has also confirmed that Friday's EuroMillions jackpot is heading an estimated €200m.

A single winner of the current EuroMillions jackpot will officially become the biggest ever lottery winners in Europe.