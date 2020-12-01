Fears Cork's new LED public lights 'won't be bright enough'

A multi-million euro programme to replace 82,000 public lights in Co Cork with new, energy-efficient LED bulbs has been questioned by some councillors, who don't think they're bright enough.

Would-be contractors have up until December 8 to submit tenders, with the successful applicant likely to be chosen next summer.

County council officials say that it is likely to take 30 months to switch over and that the contractor will overhaul all public lights, one municipal district at a time.

There are eight municipal districts in the county, but their order of completion will not be decided until council officials have face-to-face talks with the successful contractor.

Senior council officials say the current public lights contribute to 41% of the local authority's annual energy costs and this replacement retrofitting will be "a significant contributor towards us (Ireland) achieving our 2030 energy-efficiency targets".

Cork County Council will be the lead authority, with responsibility for the administration, management, and delivery of the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the South West (SW) region for five local authorities, which also include Cork City, Co Kerry, Co Tipperary, and Co Waterford.

This project has secured part-funding from the Climate Action Fund and also requires borrowing by each local authority.

The project will be completed in Co Cork by 2023 and will provide Cork County Council with a 38% energy reduction in public lighting.

The county council has undertaken some retrofitting of LED lights in some towns and villages in the recent past. However, at a meeting of the county council's Northern Division, the power of the new lights was questioned by some councillors.

Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson asked about the roll-out of some LED lights in her hometown of Mitchelstown.

She said a number of locals and businesses had told her that they did not shed the same amount of light as older bulbs and she had seen this herself in areas where they had been retrofitted.

"It is darker. The level of light from them is quite poor,” Ms Dawson told council officials.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien agreed with her and singled out the town's Clonmel Road, which, she said, "is very dark". Ms O'Brien said this was a safety issue for people using the busy road.

Council officials said they would look into their complaints. However, they said that the new LED lights would, at least, maintain, or improve on, the light shed.

However, they did admit that more such lights may need to be installed in certain areas to improve the situation.

Councillors have also consistently complained that it takes far too long for non-working lights to be fixed.