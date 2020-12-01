All Ireland hurlers to appeal for fans to socially distance

Key figures from Limerick and Waterford's hurling setups will be asked to take part in a publicity campaign calling on fans not to congregate for the All-Ireland final on Sunday week.

The GAA will be reminding supporters about personal responsibility following the lack of social distancing among teams and supporters after county finals in late September and early October.

County final celebrations have been linked to a number of Covid outbreaks, and there are fears of the impact of similar scenes in the coming days.

There is a strong possibility the Liam MacCarthy Cup may not return to the winning county until a later date and there are not expected to be any official homecomings.

As a Covid measure, provincial councils have been retaining cups following recent finals. In 2018, Limerick insisted the cup not be brought to any public house or nightclub in the county.

Any All-Ireland title is cause for celebration but particularly with this unique final pairing as Waterford have not claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1959, while Limerick’s fanbase is now one of the strongest in the country.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stressed there cannot be a repeat of the scenes following some club finals.

“It needs to not happen,” he said on Sunday.

“The GAA, I think, is taking this very seriously, and measures have already been put in place.”

As they are asked to assist in spreading the message, Limerick and Waterford are lobbying hard for their extended panel members to be allowed to attend the final on December 13. At present, only the matchday 26 are permitted while backroom team members have also missed out as the limit is capped at 11.

Going back to before the Munster final earlier this month, Limerick’s John Kiely has been vocal about the need to ease the restrictions.

“If they don't leave the players come for the final, that would be a real travesty, an absolute travesty,” he said on Sunday.

“That would be a massive mistake. It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don't leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable.

“But I hope they will cause Level 5 restrictions are finished on Tuesday so I would hope that they will, for both counties' sakes and for the players' sakes on both sides, that's really important and I hope they do.”