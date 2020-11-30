Adam to Star Command! Toy Show star transformed into famous space ranger

Toy Show star Adam King has been drawn soaring through space by a well-known cartoonist.

The space mad six-year-old from Cork warmed the hearts of the nation with his kindness and positive attiude.

Illustrator Niall O'Loughlin has drawn Adam in the famous Toy Story space suit of Buzz Lightyear, saying that he “knew I just had to draw him” after watching the Toy Show.

Mr O’Loughlin added: “If anyone knows how I could send it to him please let me know.”

Anyone who watched the Late Late Toy show on Friday would have seen Adam Steal the heart of the nation, so I knew I just had to draw him! If anyone knows how I could send it to him please let me know!🙏😇#LateLateToyShow #AdamLateLate @NASA @RTELateLateShow @rteliveline @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/j59oHu1ntL — Niall O'Loughlin (@nialloloughlin) November 29, 2020

On Friday’s show, Adam was surprised by Temple Street porter John Doyle, who Adam said was his friend who gave him presents when he attended the hospital.

Adam’s joy at seeing John was, for many, a highlight of the 2020 Toy Show.

John said Adam has “an infectious” smile and he brings the best out of people while Adam said that John is one of his heroes, with John replying in kind.

People replying to picture of Adam on social media said that John “could be Woody”, Buzz’s partner in crime in the Toy Story franchise.

Adam King on Friday's Toy Show.

Adam’s appearance on the show gained international attention over the weekend.

Nasa said on Saturday that they “can’t wait” for him to join their team some day.

“Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us,” the space administration tweeted.

“There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

Famed astronaut Chris Hadfield - who has completed three flights into space - also reached out on social media.

“Adam - I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Adam’s father David said they had been “humbled” by the reaction to his appearance.

“It came across that Adam was just being himself on the show. The outpouring of emotion, not just from Ireland, but from all over the world has been incredibly humbling,” he said.

Mr O'Loughlin has seen his work go viral previously, with his drawing of Cheif Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan proving to be a hit last summer.