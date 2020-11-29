Busy Cork road closed-off following serious collision

The N28 from Carrigaline to Cork City is currently closed in both directions to facilitate forensic collision investigators, who are on the scene.
Busy Cork road closed-off following serious collision

Gardaí say the road will remain closed till late morning and that local diversions are in place. File Picture

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 22:34
Steven Heaney

A section of Cork's N28 has been closed off tonight following a serious road traffic collision. 

Emergency services are continuing to deal with the accident just off the South Ring Road approaching the Rochestown Road. 

The N28 from Carrigaline to Cork City is currently closed in both directions to facilitate forensic collision investigators, who are on the scene.

The crash is understood to have occurred shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Gardaí say the road will remain closed until late tomorrow morning and that local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Cork Airport using pandemic slowdown to rebuild runway Cork Airport using pandemic slowdown to rebuild runway
Two rescued after getting lost on Stradbally Mountain Two rescued after getting lost on Stradbally Mountain
No 'carnival atmosphere' as main streets of Cork City see quiet night No 'carnival atmosphere' as main streets of Cork City see quiet night
car accidentcrashroad safetygardaiplace: cork
Kerry gardaí raid Shebeen complete with fully functional bar, arcade games and flatscreen TV

Kerry gardaí raid Shebeen complete with fully functional bar, arcade games and flatscreen TV

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 16
  • 18
  • 45
  • 47
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices