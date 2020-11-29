Busy Cork road closed-off following serious collision

A section of Cork's N28 has been closed off tonight following a serious road traffic collision.

Emergency services are continuing to deal with the accident just off the South Ring Road approaching the Rochestown Road.

The N28 from Carrigaline to Cork City is currently closed in both directions to facilitate forensic collision investigators, who are on the scene.

The crash is understood to have occurred shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Gardaí say the road will remain closed until late tomorrow morning and that local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.