Two rescued after getting lost on Stradbally Mountain

Two people who went missing in the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry last night have been rescued.

Dingle Coastguard Unit and Kerry Mountain Rescue found the man and woman on Stradbally Mountain.

Gardaí were also involved in the search near Annascaul Lake.

Valentia Coastguard Station received a call from Gardaí at around 8pm that they needed assistance locating two people on Stradbally Mountain, said station officer, Gerry O'Brien.

"Approximately 11.15pm last night, we located them safe and well in a place called the Windy Gap on the mountain."