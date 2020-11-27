Gardaí appeal for information after lone gunman's attack in Cork City last year

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a shooting by a lone gunman in Ballyvolane, Co Cork this time last year in November.

Last year on November 29 at 7.40pm, a man was injured following a shooting incident on the north side of Cork city

The alarm was raised that night at 7:45pm that a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been injured in a suspected shooting in a housing estate in the Ballyvolane area.

Gardaí, including members of the armed regional support unit, and National Ambulance Service paramedics and a rapid response doctor attended the scene at Chapel Gate.

Gardaí attend the scene of the shooting in Cork last year. Picture: Damian Coleman.

They found the injured man at the scene and treated him for suspected gunshot wounds to an arm and leg before he was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment where his condition.

It is understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot. It is believed he was initally hiding under a truck before he shot the man a number of times as he was about to get into his car.

No arrests were made following the shooting but an investigation was started. In September 2018 there was another shooting in a laneway nearby.

Now Gardaí at Watercourse Road are issuing another appeal for information following the shooting incident.

No arrests have been made in the investigation to date and several lines enquires are ongoing.

Tonight, detectives from Waterourse Road, with the assistance of uniform Gardaí from Cork City and the Armed Support Unit, conducted a checkpoint at the junction of Chapelgate and Glenheights Road between 7pm-9pm in a further attempt to appeal for witnesses and information.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Chapelgate area on Friday, November 29, 2019 between 7pm and 8pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.