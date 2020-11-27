Hiqa calls for more powers to protect vulnerable nursing home residents

The chief inspector of health watchdog Hiqa has said the case of the Oaklands facility in Kerry showed “due to limitations on our legal powers, we had to wait until the management of, and safety of care in, a nursing home had deteriorated to a significant level until we could cancel its registration”.

Mary Dunnion writes in the Irish Examiner today that the recent court order on Oaklands Nursing Home highlighted the need for legislative change. She said: “People should not be subjected to significantly deteriorating care and service quality to the point their very lives are at risk because of legal limitations.”

The HSE has confirmed it is seeking to close the facility near Listowel.

Hiqa had already applied to cancel the registration of the private operator, Bolden (Nursing) Ltd, and directed the HSE to take over.

Last week at Listowel District Court, Hiqa referred to a catalogue of concerns at the facility, which has been the subject of seven Hiqa inspections this year.

Ms Dunnion said: “The recent court order on Oaklands Nursing Home highlights the need for legislative change.

“While we had identified a lack of governance and oversight of the service from May 2020, in line with the legislation, we needed to prove the risk to residents and a failure to act or negligence of the provider.

“The registered provider committed to taking action to address our concerns.

“Over the subsequent weeks and months, we continued to meet regularly with the service provider, maintained contact, and reinspected the service on numerous occasions to ensure residents’ safety...

“However, the situation quickly changed.

“The HSE informed us that they intended to depart from the service 12 days later which significantly changed our view of the ongoing risk in the centre. We immediately carried out an inspection on 16 and 17 November.

“It was clear that the position on the ground was critical and that the registered provider could not sustainably provide adequate and safe care to residents without the HSE’s support.”