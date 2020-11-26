Suits of armour and a Hannibal Lecter mask auctioned from Michael Flatley's Cork mansion 

An eclectic auction of the contents of Michael Flatley's €12.5m North Cork mansion has taken place and the Irish-American creator of Riverdance seems to have sold, well, everything.

The signed Hannibal Lecter mask valued at €80,000-120,000.

An illuminated Hannibal Lecter mask, signed by Anthony Hopkins and Julianne Moore, the prize lot of the auction, went for a whopping €85,000.

Now retired from performing, Mr Flately now works as a visual artist. One of his creations, The Finish Line, of Acrylic on vinyl, signed by the artist, sold for €37,000 at the auction with the proceeds going to the children's charity Barnados.

Other items that went under the hammer today include a suit of armour discovered in the basement of Castlehyde sold for €3,400, more than twice the guiding price of €1,500 and a portrait of James Joyce that went for €4,000.

Some of the artwork Mr Flatley is selling. Valued at €30,000-50,000

The online auction has attracted extraordinary interest from everywhere according to Phillip Shepphard from Shepphard's Irish auction house.

"There is literally worldwide interest in it, from the United States right across the Pacific Rim, Hong Kong, Singapore, places like that," said Mr Sheppard.

The coronavirus pandemic didn't pose a problem for the auction house who have been conducting online auctions for a number of years.

"We're pioneers," said Mr Shepphard," We're one of the first auction houses to do it online in Ireland, we've been doing it for nearly 20 years and we're totally geared up for it."

The Lord of the Dance's love of art was evident in the number of portraits and scenes for sale. An extended hunting scene, lot 122, made €5,200 but it isn't a painting to hang in a typical family home, measuring six and half feet tall and 10 feet wide.

Overall the art sales of the auction went very well according to Mr Sheppard who described the auction as "good as it gets" and was nearly a white-glove sale after the first day.

Nearly all of the 459 lots had sold after the first day's bidding.

Some of the other lots that went under the hammer today include:

Meerschaum pipe (€40-60)

A carved wooden eagle (€800-€1,200)

Bamboo Umbrella (€ 50-80)

A Louis XV Fruitwood Armoire (€ 1,500-2,500)

An Italian Neo-Classical Style Dressing Table (€1,500-€2,000)

Protective Ferrari Car Cover (€200-€300)

Unfortunately, the Lord of the Dance didn't reach the guiding price for his bamboo umbrella, which sold for €25 online instead.

Great bargain.