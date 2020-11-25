Irish Examiner's Louise O’Neill wins award for her novel 'After the Silence'

Irish Examiner columnist Louise O’Neill featured among the winners at this year’s An Post Irish Book awards which were announced on Wednesday.

Ms O’Neill took the award home for her first crime fiction book, ‘After the Silence’, in a new departure for the columnist and writer.

This is what an award ceremony looks like in 2020 - a full face of makeup and slippers. AFTER THE SILENCE has won Crime Fiction Book of the Year at the Irish Book Awards!



Thank you so, so much to everyone for your support!#ReadersWanted #APIBAS pic.twitter.com/0DZdK9e2wr — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) November 25, 2020

Other winners of note were fellow Cork-based author Doireann Ni Ghriofa, who scooped the non-fiction book of the year for her debut, ‘A Ghost In The Throat’, with Dara McAnulty and Sinéad Burke also taking home awards for their debut books.

The late Keelin Shanley, Graham Norton, Donal Ryan and Professor Luke O’Neill also featured among this year's winners.

Congratulating the winners, John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “Their work represents the very best of Irish writing and in a difficult year their books have brought readers great comfort and inspiration. Let’s also consider Irish booksellers who have suffered greatly during the lockdowns and carried on regardless.

“Ireland is blessed with many wonderful bookshops, chains and independents, so this Christmas, I would urge readers to visit their local bookshops. Irish writers, Irish readers, Irish bookshops – there’s an alliance we can all get behind.” Meanwhile voting is open for the overall Irish book of the year, which will be announced on December 10.

