Irish Examiner's Louise O’Neill wins award for her novel 'After the Silence'

Ms O’Neill took the award home for her first crime fiction book, ‘After the Silence’, in a new departure for the columnist and writer.
Irish Examiner's Louise O’Neill. Picture: Breda Brown / Sarah Doyle Unique Media 

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 22:35
Maresa Fagan

Irish Examiner columnist Louise O’Neill featured among the winners at this year’s An Post Irish Book awards which were announced on Wednesday.

Other winners of note were fellow Cork-based author Doireann Ni Ghriofa, who scooped the non-fiction book of the year for her debut, ‘A Ghost In The Throat’, with Dara McAnulty and Sinéad Burke also taking home awards for their debut books.

The late Keelin Shanley, Graham Norton, Donal Ryan and Professor Luke O’Neill also featured among this year's winners.

Congratulating the winners, John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “Their work represents the very best of Irish writing and in a difficult year their books have brought readers great comfort and inspiration. Let’s also consider Irish booksellers who have suffered greatly during the lockdowns and carried on regardless.

“Ireland is blessed with many wonderful bookshops, chains and independents, so this Christmas, I would urge readers to visit their local bookshops. Irish writers, Irish readers, Irish bookshops – there’s an alliance we can all get behind.” Meanwhile voting is open for the overall Irish book of the year, which will be announced on December 10.

For the full list of winners see the published names online here

Louise O’Neill: ‘If someone trusts you enough to send an intimate photo, respect that trust. Talk to your sons, rather than warning your daughters’

