Mystery customer leaves $3,000 tip for staff at Kerry man's bar in Ohio

Staff at the Nighttown bar and restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio in the United States were left delighted after a mystery man left a very generous $3,000 tip.

Brendan Ring, originally from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, voluntarily decided to close his bar after daily Covid-19 cases began to surge in the mid-western state.

On Sunday, November 22, the last night of service, Mr Ring described his disbelief when a customer left the $3,000 tip to be shared among the staff. In a Facebook post, Mr Ring said he did not realise the amount at first and had to check with the man after he left the bar.

"So just before we closed today at Nighttown, a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed his credit card slip to me, wished me well while we sit out our voluntary shutdown, and told me to share the tip amongst the wait staff of which there were four working brunch today.

"As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!

"Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that but all my waitstaff and myself and humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture," said Mr Ring.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ's Liveline, Mr Ring said the man entered the bar in the evening and ordered a Stella Artois beer. After a few sips he approached Mr Ring to pay him, wished him a happy Christmas and asked him to share the tip with the staff.

"I didn't have my glasses on and I kind of glanced down at it and it looked like a $300 tip on a seven dollar beer.

"But then I put my reading glasses on and I saw it was a $3,000 tip on a seven dollar beer. I actually ran out the door after him and questioned him and he said: 'No, no what you see is what I meant, take care of yourselves'," said Mr Ring.

Returning to the bar most of the staff did not believe the tip was real but were delighted when Mr Ring confirmed the man's generosity.

Mr Ring then said Stella Artois beer later contacted him as they wished to send the mystery customer a "truckload of beer to his house".

The story has since gone viral around the world and Mr Ring has spoken to radio stations in Tokyo, Japan, Melbourne, Australia, and Calcutta, India.

Living in the US since 1984, Mr Ring first moved to New York as a student but later met a woman with Irish parents and moved to Ohio in 2000.

On Monday, November 23, the first day after Mr Ring's decision to close his bar, 11,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the state.

Mr Ring described the situation of the pandemic in the US as a "rudderless ship" with every state going in a different direction. "It's absolutely mad," said Mr Ring.