EuroMillions player in Munster scoops €500,000 prize

A lucky EuroMillions player in Munster has claimed €500,000 after winning big in last night’s Plus draw.

Punters in Waterford are being urged to check their tickets after Lotto bosses confirmed the winning ticket was sold in the county.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at the Maxol/Mace filling station on the Cork Road on the outskirts of Waterford City.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are 5, 23, 32, 37 and 44.

The player is the 25th winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize in Ireland so far this year.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “While there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €144m, more than 62,000 players in Ireland were prize winners so we are calling on everyone across the country to check their tickets.

“However the biggest winner of the night was our €500,000 EuroMillions Plus winner in Waterford.

“If you are this lucky winner please sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to get your prize”.

With there being no winner of last night’s draw, Friday’s EuroMillions will now be worth an estimated €160m.

Earlier this month, a Déise punter in Tramore won €1m after winning the Lotto Plus 1 game in the November 5 draw.