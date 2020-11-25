EuroMillions player in Munster scoops €500,000 prize

Punters in Waterford are being urged to check their tickets
EuroMillions player in Munster scoops €500,000 prize

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at the Maxol/Mace filling station on the Cork Road on the outskirts of Waterford City.

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 14:46
Steve Neville

A lucky EuroMillions player in Munster has claimed €500,000 after winning big in last night’s Plus draw.

Punters in Waterford are being urged to check their tickets after Lotto bosses confirmed the winning ticket was sold in the county.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at the Maxol/Mace filling station on the Cork Road on the outskirts of Waterford City.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are 5, 23, 32, 37 and 44.

The player is the 25th winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize in Ireland so far this year.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “While there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €144m, more than 62,000 players in Ireland were prize winners so we are calling on everyone across the country to check their tickets.

“However the biggest winner of the night was our €500,000 EuroMillions Plus winner in Waterford.

“If you are this lucky winner please sign the back of the ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to get your prize”.  

With there being no winner of last night’s draw, Friday’s EuroMillions will now be worth an estimated €160m.

Earlier this month, a Déise punter in Tramore won €1m after winning the Lotto Plus 1 game in the November 5 draw.

Read More

Man discovered metres from Dáil one of two homeless men found dead in Dublin

More in this section

Waterford retail workers fear job losses due to planning dispute Waterford retail workers fear job losses due to planning dispute
Team behind Cork's flood defence plan release video to try and silence detractors Team behind Cork's flood defence plan release video to try and silence detractors
Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster
Cork school to close for two weeks as 17 children test positive for Covid-19

Cork school to close for two weeks as 17 children test positive for Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices