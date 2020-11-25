'Save a sod': Rosscarbery among scenic spots public asked to preserve

Environmental organisation Green Sod Ireland asking people to donate €25 towards preserving and nurturing land and species 
'Save a sod': Rosscarbery among scenic spots public asked to preserve

Páirc a’ Tobair ecology centre in Rosscarbery was gifted to Green Sod Ireland in 2018 by the Sisters of Mercy, Southern Province.

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 13:00
Pádraig Hoare

In the wake of a worrying report on the state of the Irish environment, an activist group has come up with a novel way for people to pitch in —  by "saving a sod" in some of the country's most beautiful areas.

Environmental organisation Green Sod Ireland has asked for people to donate €25 towards preserving and nurturing land and species in areas such as Rosscarbery in Cork, and Connemara in Galway.

From €25, people can help protect a sod of Irish land for one year through Green Sod Ireland's management.

Other sites under Green Sod Ireland's management include Red Bog in Carlow, Ballinrobe in Mayo, Kinnegoe in Donegal, and Arderry in Cavan.

The organisation said contributors who save one sod will receive a digital cert, while those who save more than one sod will receive a hand-made letterpress cert, using recycled coffee cups and printed with ecological ink.

The campaign comes as a major new report on the outlook for the Irish environment predicts peril for some of the country's wildest areas if corrective action is not taken.

Read More

EPA: Dramatic shift needed as Ireland's environment 'going in the wrong direction'

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report said that nature and habitats are being damaged, with 85% of EU-listed habitats across the country in an unfavourable condition.

Wetland bird species, such as curlew, are under threat as a breeding species, it added.

Measures that need attention up to 2030 include “restoring the precious habitats and water bodies that we have lost”, leaving space for nature as part of a new approach to biodiversity protection, and designating more marine areas as protected, the EPA said.

Funds raised help Páirc a’ Tobair "develop into an ideal valley woodland, supporting a wide range of plants, birds, mammals and insect species".
Funds raised help Páirc a’ Tobair "develop into an ideal valley woodland, supporting a wide range of plants, birds, mammals and insect species".

Green Sod Ireland was established in 2006 in response to what it describes as a "rapid loss of land and biodiversity during the Celtic tiger days".

It is a nationwide land trust with gifted land in its care. To date, it has been gifted in excess of 100 acres by individuals and communities in seven counties.

According to the organisation, its purpose "is to protect and conserve Irish land in perpetuity, for the sake of its indigenous inhabitants - animals, plants, soils, rocks, micro-organisms and the like for their own sake, for present and future generations".

 

Páirc a’ Tobair in Rosscarbery is an ecology centre gifted to Green Sod Ireland in 2018 by the Sisters of Mercy, Southern Province.

Funds raised help it "develop into an ideal valley woodland, supporting a wide range of plants, birds, mammals and insect species".

Green Sod Ireland was gifted 14 acres at Salrock in Connemara in 2013, by Eileen Coyne, whose grandfather had historically farmed the land.

It contains distinct ecosystems such as wet heath, rocky outcrops and native woodland.

Potential donors can see greensodireland.ie/saveasod for more details.

Read More

Incentives needed for heat pumps to take off

More in this section

Waterford retail workers fear job losses due to planning dispute Waterford retail workers fear job losses due to planning dispute
Team behind Cork's flood defence plan release video to try and silence detractors Team behind Cork's flood defence plan release video to try and silence detractors
Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster
environment#climate changeplace: corkplace: carlowplace: mayoplace: donega;place: cavanplace: connemaraorganisation: green sod irelandorganisation: environmental protection agency
Cork school to close for two weeks as 17 children test positive for Covid-19

Cork school to close for two weeks as 17 children test positive for Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices