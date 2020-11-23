Gardaí appeal for help finding Cork teen

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a 15 year old who is missing from her home in Cork.

Maggie Reilly, who lives in Mahon, was last seen at about 4.30pm on Thursday of last week.

Missing Cork teenager Maggie Reilly. Picture: Gardaí

She is around 5' tall, of slim build with blue eyes and long light brown hair.

She was wearing a black jacket and grey leggings when last seen.

Maggie is known to visit Tralee often and anyone with information is asked to contact any Garda station.

Anyone with any information on Maggie Reilly’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.