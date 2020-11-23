Gardaí appeal for help finding Cork teen

Maggie Reilly was last seen on Thursday of last week. 
Gardaí appeal for help finding Cork teen

Missing Cork teenager Maggie Reilly was last seen on Thursday of last week. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 21:17
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a 15 year old who is missing from her home in Cork.

Maggie Reilly, who lives in Mahon, was last seen at about 4.30pm on Thursday of last week.

Missing Cork teenager Maggie Reilly. Picture: Gardaí
Missing Cork teenager Maggie Reilly. Picture: Gardaí

She is around 5' tall, of slim build with blue eyes and long light brown hair. 

She was wearing a black jacket and grey leggings when last seen.

Maggie is known to visit Tralee often and anyone with information is asked to contact any Garda station.

Anyone with any information on Maggie Reilly’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Increased garda presence on Cork city's streets next weekend 

More in this section

Cork council avoids slash-and-burn budget due to State bailout Cork council avoids slash-and-burn budget due to State bailout
Crowds in Cork City 'flies in the face' of public health appeals Crowds in Cork City 'flies in the face' of public health appeals
More than €11,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in separate Kerry and Cork operations More than €11,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in separate Kerry and Cork operations
Covid hits Kerry budget as payroll costs soar to €72m

Covid hits Kerry budget as payroll costs soar to €72m

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices