More than €11,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in separate Kerry and Cork operations

More than €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Co Kerry.

The seizure was made in Listowel on November 21.

An off duty garda saw a man enter an apartment in Listowel with something concealed under his top.

This information was passed on to detectives from Listowel Garda Station and a surveillance operation was put in place.

Gardaí said that around 30 minutes later they saw two men exit the apartment and get into a taxi. The taxi was stopped a short time later in Clieveragh, Listowel and the two men were searched.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was found to be in possession of four bags of suspected cocaine that were concealed inside his trousers.

The estimated street value of the suspected cocaine is approximately €10,300.

Gardaí said that the suspected drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, €1,200 worth of suspected drugs has been seized in Cork City.

The suspected drugs seized in Cork.

Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Wilton at around 7.30pm on November 22.

During the course of the search gardaí seized over 500 suspected Xanax tablets, along with wraps of suspected heroin and cannabis worth an estimated €1,200.

Gardaí said that the suspected drugs will be forwarded to the Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

They added that no arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.