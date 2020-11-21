Student’s research into injury rehabilitation wins SciFest 2020

A sixth year Co Waterford student has been named the SciFest SFI STEM Champion 2020 for the development of an innovative video analysis measurement system for rehabilitating patients after joint injury or surgery.

Caoimhín O'Leary, who goes to Ard Scoil na Mara in Tramore, will represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) next May.

He developed a video analysis measurement system by using advanced computer software to measure joint and bone position. This form of joint measurement can be achieved remotely and is less slow and invasive then current physical standards.

In SciFest, second-level students showcase STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) projects at a series of one-day fairs traditionally held locally in schools and regionally at 16 venues in the Institutes of Technology, TU Dublin, DCU, and St Mary’s College, Derry. In 2020, the regional fairs were held virtually.

This year, the SciFest National Final took place on a bespoke virtual platform, which was custom designed for the final. This allowed students, teachers, parents, and the public from around the country to view and participate.

Sheila Porter, SciFest CEO, said: “The aim of SciFest has always been to develop a love of STEM and of inquiry-based learning and every year it is refreshing to see how the students of today continue to love and enjoy immersing themselves in science, technology, engineering and maths.

"The ongoing pandemic has shown the importance of science to modern societies and the students competing today will be the scientists of tomorrow."

Read More Scientists take to TikTok to reassure young people about Covid-19 vaccines

Education Minister Norma Foley said: “We live in a rapidly changing world and we must respond by preparing our young people with the skills and knowledge to thrive in such an environment. It is really fantastic to see so many young people looking to future careers in STEM fields.

"These subjects are crucial for equipping our young people with creativity, adaptability, problem-solving and critical thinking — skills which are so important for their future.

"SciFest is an excellent initiative that supports and enhances these skills in our students. I am very impressed by the standard of projects displayed on the platform and the amount of work that students and, of course, teachers and parents have put into each and every one."

Funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Intel Ireland, Boston Scientific, and Specsavers, SciFest is an all-island STEM initiative which fosters active, collaborative, and inquiry-based learning among second-level students.

Other award winners at the final of SciFest 2020 were: