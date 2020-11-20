Cork traders push for night market to open in city

Local businesses are hoping to open a new night market at Cork City’s Coal Quay next year.

Cork publican Benny McCabe is pushing for the night market to open on Cornmarket Street along with fellow businesses in the area.

The pandemic stalled plans for the market this year, but local businesses hope that it will go ahead next year instead.

Local crafts and producers are to feature in the new night market, selling everything from clothes and leather goods to food.

“The idea was to run them from September until Christmas this year. Cornmarket Street is absolutely perfect for that. Markets should always be in the traditional market area of any city,” Mr McCabe said.

“I’d say it will be this time next year until any of that comes to fruition.

“It’s certainly one of the nicer things that we’ll be looking forward to when things go back to some sort of normality. It shows the latent potential we have here in Cork City.”

Mr McCabe said that the gatherings of people in the city last weekend are indicative of the appetite for outdoor amenities in the city centre at night.

And as Cork City’s population continues to expand, that demand will only increase which creates more opportunities for the city, he said.

The pandemic has been “an accelerant” to plans to improve the city with new pedestrianised zones and outdoor seating, and the night market will be another positive development in a reimagined Cork City, he said.

“Having studied small cities all over the world I think Cork has the largest potential I have ever seen. We need to lead not follow," he said.

And part of leading, Mr McCabe said, is about embracing a new vision for retail with more locally produced and locally consumed goods.

“The future is going to be a lot of goods produced in small workshops in the city centre, like furniture design and candles.

"We brought brewing back into the city centre, and a lot of other industries will come back too. I think that is a beautiful vista. It’s not bland and it deconstructs the generic high street."

More locally produced goods will also give more people the chance to be their own boss and run their own business, he said.

“The complexion of Cork City is going to change considerably in the next few years, and Covid was an accelerant. All the outdoor seating, the pedestrianisation of streets, I think people have seen the potential and it’s going to be a fantastic place to be."

Cork City Council said that once the current public health restrictions are eased, it is happy to engage with the traders and the businesses in the Coal Quay to explore the possibility of night markets, particularly in conjunction with special events and festivals in the city, they said.