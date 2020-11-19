Covid-19: Kerry nursing home found 'in chaos' is taken over by HSE

The HSE is taking over a north Kerry nursing home and making alternative arrangements for its elderly residents, on foot of an order sought at short notice at Listowel District Court.

The order centring on Oakland’s Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel is effective from 5pm today.

The application by the chief inspector of Social Services and HIQA further succeeded in cancelling the registration of the company operating Oaklands, Bolden (Nursing) Ltd, as the registered provider of a nursing home.

A HSE team who entered the nursing home on November 4 on foot of residents testing positive “found a centre in chaos”, deputy chief inspector Social Services and HIQA, Susan Cliff said.

There had already been "a high level of concern" and this year there had been seven inspections.

Two visits “maximum” was the normal rate per year for nursing homes, Ms Cliff told Judge David Waters.

Those concerns were heightened because of Covid-19.

When inspectors visited on September 30 last they again found a poor culture of care, and there were very “specific issues”, she said.

There were no empty rooms brought together for patients who might test positive for Covid-19, she said.

“All staff were in contact with all patients,” she also said.

On November 4 last, on foot of information that a number of residents tested positive, the HSE “immediately” sent a team.

“They found a centre in chaos,” Ms Cliff said.

Residents were "wandering unsupervised" and those who tested positive were mingling with non-positive residents.

'Alarm bells'

Some staff had tested positive and were asymptomatic and residents were not notified. Residents with “classic” Covid-19 symptoms- coughs and temperatures - were not being monitored.

“Alarm bells should have been firing off in this centre and it didn’t happen,” Ms Cliff said.

There were “no restrictions or checks on people coming or going” to the centre. When inspectors entered the centre in on 4th November, they were no checks.

"It was a centre in chaos on that day,” she replied to Judge Waters.

There were concerns about medication management, the deputy chief inspector outlined.

The IT system was out of order and there was nothing to back it up. End of life medication prescriptions were out of date, she said.

The result of this would be that patients may not get the medication required to make them comfortable in their last days, she explained.

The respondent, Bolden Ltd, was not represented in court. However there was consent to the application, the court also heard.

Judge Waters said he had heard enough and said given the poor clinical governance and the poor infection control measures he was satisfied there was “serious risk to life and welfare of persons in the centre”.

He granted the orders under Sections 59 and 64 of the Health Act 2007.