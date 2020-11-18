Two men appear in court after Tipperary burglary

Gardaí found the two men, both aged in their 20s, inside the apartment after reports of a break-in. 
Gardaí advised the public to take a few extra steps to improve their home security after the arrests. Picture: iStock

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 15:07
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Co Tipperary have arrested and charged two men in connection with a burglary that happened yesterday in Nenagh. 

Just after 5.30pm yesterday afternoon Gardaí in Nenagh received a report of a possible break-in at a vacant apartment on McDonagh Street.

Gardaí attended the scene and found two men, both aged in their 20s, inside the apartment. 

The two men were arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were then charged and appeared before Nenagh District Court this morning. 

Gardaí advised the public to take a few extra steps to improve their home security after the arrests. 

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O Dwyer said a few actions can make all the difference. 

"When it comes to home security, we can all do with a few tips. If going out, you should try to make sure your home looks occupied. 

"Use timer switches to turn on lights, lock all doors and windows, store keys away from windows and letterboxes, and use your alarm.

"Taking these simple steps will lessen a home’s vulnerability, deter burglars and protect homes. This winter, be sure to lock up light up," he said.

