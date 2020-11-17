Status yellow wind warning issued for Cork 

Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for six counties today valid from 3pm tomorrow afternoon until 1am Thursday morning.

The counties included in the status yellow warning are Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

High southwest to west winds veering northwest are expected with speeds reaching 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Status Yellow Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said the combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, winds on Irish coastal waters will reach gale force 8 today from Valentia to Erris Head and Malin Head.

This will extend to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea by this evening.