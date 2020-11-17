Covid-19: High community cases in Limerick linked to hospital outbreaks, says Dr Glynn

Persistent high rates of Covid-19 infection still remain in some parts of Ireland.

Donegal and Limerick are the only two counties with an estimated 14-day incidence rate of more than 200 in the country.

Limerick recorded 85 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with 442 infections identified over the last 2 weeks.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ronan Glynn said a number of outbreaks are contributing to the rise in cases in the county.

"There is a large outbreak linked with the hospital in Limerick and so we are seeing cases in the community linked with that outbreak.

We have also seen a very large outbreak linked with student activity in Limerick.

"In broad terms, we have seen outbreaks linked recently in the construction sector and with food processing facilities," said the Deputy CMO.

Last week multiple outbreaks of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and at Ennis Hospital, Co Clare, resulted in cancellations of all routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures.

Both hospitals reported staffing challenges to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. It was reported 188 staff across the UL Hospitals Group are currently reported to be off work and self-isolating, having either tested positive for Covid-19 or been designated as close contacts.

The University Hospital Limerick Group conducted mass testing of around 3,000 staff in order to address the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the first phase of a long-awaited €19.5m, 60-bed block to address overcrowding for UHL will open next week.

The first of three inpatient wards, each containing 20 individual en-suite rooms will open from next Monday, November 23.

A further 20 single en-suite rooms will open on December 14 followed by the third tranche of 20 beds on January 4, 2021.

Yesterday, there were 74 patients on trolleys at UHL, which was 54 more than the country’s other two busiest hospitals, Cork University Hospital and Midland General Hospital, which both had 20 patients on trolleys.