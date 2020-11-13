Watch: Emergency services personnel help wish Ennis 21-year-old happy birthday

Birthday's just aren't the same in times of Covid-19, but emergency services personnel in Ennis helped make sure one 21-year old's special day was a memorable one.

Chlíodhna Whelan, who has an underlying health condition, has been isolating since the beginning of the pandemic and turned 21 years old yesterday.

In lieu of formal party celebrations, members of the ambulance service, fire service and An Garda Siochána from across Clare drove past the Whelan household to wish her happy birthday in spectacular fashion.

Speaking to Clare FM today, Martina, Chlíodhna's mum, said the impromptu appearance from Clare emergency personnel was "completely unexpected" and helped make her daughter's birthday.

Ms Whelan said: "It’s unbelievable. I got a phonemail from a lovely fella called Stephen Hayes.

"He knew about my daughter being 21 and he knew, because of the circumstances, that she would be self-isolating because she has an underlying illness. He said there would be a surprise.

"I saw these flashes coming up, he rang me and he said, have Chlíodhna at the gate.

"Next thing, coming up from O'Connell Street we had the ambulance crew, we had the police, we had the civil defence and we had the fire brigade - all the emergency services. They came up flashing their lights.

It was unbelievable here, it was all lit up for her yesterday evening.

Ms Whelan said the well-wishers then stopped outside the door of her house and presented her with flowers and a birthday card for Chlíodhna.

Ms Whelan says some of the ambulance crew knew Chlíodhna through having previously brought her to hospital.

I’d like to thank the emergency services, it made my daughter's birthday. I'd like to thank everyone, people have been on the phone, coming to the house, dropping off cards. I’m overwhelmed.

"It was raining, and those boys came up and stood outside of my gate and sang my daughter happy birthday.

The card and flowers presented to Chlíodhna for her 21st birthday. Picture: Facebook

"With the virus and everything, my daughter suffers from cystic fibrosis, it's hard for everyone with it. It's very hard for them - they have done a lot of cocooning.

"It’s very hard for every CF sufferers, but anyone that’s out there, I’d like to with them a very happy Christmas. It’s not all doom and gloom.