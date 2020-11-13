Flood warning issued for Cork city this weekend

A flood warning has been issued for Cork city for the coming weekend.

Cork City Council says there will be “a period of high astronomical spring tides” over the next two days.

They say there is now an increased risk that some roads and parking areas in low-lying quay-areas in the city centre may experience localised flooding.

Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay and Kyrl’s Quay are all likely to be affected.

High tide is predicted for 4.38pm on Saturday, and for 05.01am on Sunday morning.

The council says traffic restrictions will most likely be put in place at above locations during these times, and motorists have been advised to drive with caution.

As tidal conditions may vary somewhat, the council has asked people in Cork to check with them for further updates if details change.

Cork city has been beset by flooding in recent weeks, with the recent October 20 flooding described as “the worst in years”.

River Lee breaks its banks on Fr Mathew Quay, Cork city during heavy flooding.

Damage and clean up costs are estimated to have run into millions of euro.

Periods of flooding have put further pressure on weary city-centre businesses already reeling from Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

In the wake of last month's flooding, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Government would ensure that supports are provided to affected businesses.

At a recent Cabinet meeting, the Taoiseach and Ministers agreed in principle to provide the required supports to those affected, under the existing humanitarian and business schemes.

Mr Martin acknowledged that the recent deluges have been “deeply distressing for business owners in the city."

As a flood relief plan seeks to overcome legal hurdles, and with last month still fresh in their minds, business-owners and proprietors will be hoping any clean-up from this weekend will not be so severe.