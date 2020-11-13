Cork-Limerick motorway: Public consultation set to begin

A public consultation will get underway next week on a number of preferred route options for the Cork-Limerick motorway (M20) which also includes options for an improved rail system connecting the cities.

The preferred motorway routes will identify options for enhanced accessibility for towns along the corridor and trails for walking and cycling.

Construction of the 80km motorway is expected to commence in 2023 with an estimated completion date of 2027.

It is expected to cost in the region of €900m and will cut journey times from Blarney to Attyflynn near Limerick from 61 minutes to 45 minutes.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the public consultation will get underway online at www.corklimerick.ie from noon next Thursday, Nov 19.

It will provide a virtual consultation room which will allow people to view and interact with the information and maps and to provide feedback on the options and active travel strategy using an online feedback form.

The project website also includes an online booking facility where the public can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team during the consultation period.

Those behind it understand that online information cannot be accessed by everyone, and notwithstanding the restrictions Covid-19 at present, the project team is keen to engage with people throughout the consultation period.

Information can be requested, and telephone meetings can be booked by calling the project office on (061) 973730.

The project is being led by Limerick City and County Council in conjunction with the two local authorities in Cork, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form, or by email to info@corklimerick.ie, or by post addressed to N/M20 Project Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR up until Friday, Dec 18.

Feedback and submissions received through this public consultation process will be considered by the project team as part of the 'option selection process.'

The project team have assessed a range of feasible options within the study area under the three headings - engineering, environment and economy.

Improved accessibility between urban centres of population and their regions is identified as a major enabler for balanced regional development in the National Planning Framework and is a key element in the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Strategy.

The need for a better road to connect the cities was first identified in 1998. It took another 10 years before a study was commissioned for a preferred route. That scheme was subject to a Bord Pleanála oral hearing in 2010 but then mothballed due to the economic downturn.

In the intervening period, the assessment criteria for planning and developing schemes have changed along with changes in European/National policy, environmental legislation, economic appraisal and road infrastructure design requirements.

The decision to relaunch the project was announced in May last year by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.