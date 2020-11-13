Cork siblings converting double-decker into bespoke AirBnB option

Three siblings who raised over €30,000 for Pieta House after their father died by suicide during lockdown have channelled their grief into action and are converting an old double decker bus into an AirBnB.

Paddy McCarthy of Ballinadee, Co Cork died on May 1. His son Thomas said there were no warning signs leading up to the suicide of his beloved father who was aged just 59.

Thomas had to travel for 23 hours and on three flights back from Canada to be with his mother and siblings in Kinsale for the funeral Mass.

He and his sisters Rachel and Anna have purchased an old double decker bus which they are renovating. They hope to have it up and running by next Spring.

The easy part

Thomas said the siblings wanted to do something different to keep them occupied during lockdown.

Gutting it was the easy part. Now they are trying to figure out how to insulate the bus before kitting it out with a bathroom and kitchen.

Thomas says the bus will be situated on the family farm in Ballinadee.

He insists his late father would be delighted with the business aspect of the project if a bit bemused by all they have done in recent months.

"Give a farm to young people and what is the first thing they do? Put a bar in the shed," he said. "I think we will mainly rent the bus out to city people. We hope people will have a few parties and enjoy themselves."

Thomas says his father loved life and his suicide was a shock to the family and wider farming community.

"It is such an isolating job anyway. They (farmers) might have the mart once a week or some social event once a week. Now they don't have that, it might make them feel even more lonely. It is important that they go and talk to someone.

"The ones who don't speak or talk - they are the ones who do it (suicide). You think 'how could I not have seen it? How could I not have done anything?' But sure there is no way you could have known."

TikTok project

The siblings purchased the bus for €2,500. They are documenting their renovation work on TikTok. Their first video got over 1.6 million views.

Their hope is to have the kitchen downstairs with an oven, grill microwave and sink in place. There will also be a dining area, bathroom and two bedrooms. The budget for the project is about €6,000. Updates can be followed on their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/p/CG21mfnJfJI/

Farmers impacted by mental health issues are asked to contact the Mind our Farm Families phone line on 1890 130 022.