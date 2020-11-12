Funeral arrangements announced following death of Limerick hurler Paul Carey in Dubai collision 

Funeral arrangements have been announced for well known Co Limerick hurler and teacher Paul Carey, a brother of legendary hurler Ciaran Carey, after his death in a road traffic collision in Dubai, last Friday.

The body of Mr Carey, who would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next week, is to repose at his home, in his native Patrickswell, from 5pm-8pm tomorrow, Friday, November 13.

Due to national guidelines around social distancing, the reposing is open to family and close friends only.

The removal will take place from the family home at 11am Saturday, for 11.30am funeral mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

The funeral will take place in accordance with national guidelines around social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with burial immediately after the mass in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Mr Carey and his wife Anna, who is expecting their second child, and their son Fionn (5), had recently relocated to Patrickswell after starting their family in Dubai.

A minute of silence, in honour of Carey, is to be observed at Semple Stadium prior to the throw-in for the Munster Senior Hurling Final, between Limerick and Waterford, in which Carey’s nephew and All-Star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch will tog out for the Shannonsiders next Sunday, November 15.

Carey, who was a previous panelist on the senior Limerick hurling squad, captained Patrickswell to their 18th County Final victory in 2003 - proudly lining out with “The Well” alongside his brothers Ciaran and Kevin, and with Lynch appearing as the club’s mascot on the day.

Patrickswell GAA Club are expected to perform a guard of honour as Carey’s cortège passes through the town, in tribute to the local hurling hero.

A memorial of remembrance ceremony for Mr Carey took place last night in Dubai, organised by Sharjah Gaels GAA, which Carey was a member and player.

The ceremony was simultaneously broadcast live on the Patrickswell GAA Facebook page, and heard tributes from teammates and friends within Middle East GAA.

Mr Carey is survived by his father Pa, wife Anna, son Fionn, five brothers, four sisters, and predeceased by his mother Patsy.

“Family flowers only“ have been requested with “donations, in lieu, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust”.

Paying tribute, a family friend said: “Paul was a great guy, who loved life, he was top class and loved y everybody.” “He was a great role model, he loved Patrickswell, hurling, and following Limerick,” they added.

Saturday’s funeral mass can be viewed live at www.pwbbparish.com