Gardaí investigating allegations of fraud at Limerick councils

An internal investigation into alleged substantial fraud at Limerick City and County Council has “deepened, widened, and intensified”.

The claims, made by a anonymous whistleblower through a protected disclosure, have also sparked a criminal investigation.

Gardaí have confirmed that detectives from Henry Street garda station in Limerick are investigating the matter.

The allegations have not reached the offices of the the Garda National Fraud and Economic Crime Bureau, a specialist bureau within An Garda Siochana that investigates the more serious and complex cases of economic crime, as well as cases which are deemed unsuitable for local attention.

The whistleblower’s claims triggered a nine-month long internal council probe. This is continuing in tandem with the garda probe.

Gardaí have said no arrests have been made and that the criminal investigation is in its early stages.

The council’s internal auditing system has been spearheading the internal probe.

An source said: “The investigation has intensified, depended, and widened, to a number of areas within the council. They are concentrating on trying to unravel what is alleged to have been going on, and, if required, improve practices.”

The allegations stretch back a number of years, and are understood to involve claims against a number of individuals.

An internal council email which was sent to councillors last month, informed members that a “9 month, detailed investigation process” had been undertaken. The email stated that a “staff member” was “dismissed”.

It continued: “The executive can confirm that the Chair of the Audit Committee was kept fully briefed on the progress of the investigation. He is satisfied that the council, at all stages, acted in an appropriate manner in dealing with this matter.

“The executive can also confirm that the Local Government Auditor was fully briefed on the progress of the investigation.

“As the case has now been referred to the gardaí, the council will not be commenting any further.”

A garda spokesman said, “Gardaí have received a report from Limerick City and County Council in relation to allegations of fraud.

“Gardaí are at the very early stages of this investigation and no further information is available."

A council source described the matter as “a live internal investigation” and that the local authority was “looking deep, and digging into the allegations”.

When contacted, a council spokesperson replied the local authority does not comment on “individual HR issues”.