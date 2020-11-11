Fire brigade rescue trapped motorist as several roads across Cork left impassable by floods

The incident occurred in Cloghroe, where it was understood rapidly rising waters trapped the person in their car. 
No injuries were reported during the rescue at Cloghroe. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 15:47
Steven Heaney

Fire Brigade units in Cork were forced to rescue a trapped motorist from rising floodwaters earlier this afternoon. 

Three units attended the scene - two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.

No injuries were reported. 

News of the rescue comes as motorists in Cork are being urged to drive carefully following reports of spot flooding in dozens of areas around the and county city.

There are also reports of a ‘small landslide’ on the R618. 

The ‘landslide’ occurred between Cannon’s Cross and Ballincollog’s Inniscarra Bar.

The extent of the damage caused by the slide is not yet known. One lane remains closed and motorists are being urged to take extreme caution along the route.

Several other areas are reported as being impassable due to flooding this afternoon, including:

  • The Rathcoole road by O’Sullivan’s garage 
  • Along the Ballygarvan Road the N40 slip, westbound, to the Kinsale Road roundabout, towards Vernon Mount.
  • The bridge between Mallow and Dromahane
  • The Dunmanway - Macroom Road at Ardcahan Bridge
  • The Dromahane Rd (R620) 
  • The regional road at Longfield’s Bridge (R621) linking Newberry Ind Est and the N72.

Surface water has also been reported on a number of routes around the city, including on the N40 between the Douglas flyover, the J6 Kinsale Rd, and on a stretch along the Kinsale Rd R/A.

