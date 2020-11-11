Fire brigade rescue trapped motorist as several roads across Cork left impassable by floods

Fire Brigade units in Cork were forced to rescue a trapped motorist from rising floodwaters earlier this afternoon.

The incident occurred in Cloghroe, where it was understood rapidly rising waters trapped the person in their car.

Three units attended the scene - two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.

No injuries were reported.

Units from Ballincollig and Anglesea Street have rescued a person from floodwaters near Cloghroe. pic.twitter.com/rLt7ah817O — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 11, 2020

News of the rescue comes as motorists in Cork are being urged to drive carefully following reports of spot flooding in dozens of areas around the and county city.

There are also reports of a ‘small landslide’ on the R618.

The ‘landslide’ occurred between Cannon’s Cross and Ballincollog’s Inniscarra Bar.

The extent of the damage caused by the slide is not yet known. One lane remains closed and motorists are being urged to take extreme caution along the route.

Several other areas are reported as being impassable due to flooding this afternoon, including:

The Rathcoole road by O’Sullivan’s garage

Along the Ballygarvan Road the N40 slip, westbound, to the Kinsale Road roundabout, towards Vernon Mount.

The bridge between Mallow and Dromahane

The Dunmanway - Macroom Road at Ardcahan Bridge

The Dromahane Rd (R620)

The regional road at Longfield’s Bridge (R621) linking Newberry Ind Est and the N72.

A number of things to watch out for in #Cork, with very wet conditions in much of the county:



⚠️ Tree down on N72

⚠️ M8 still closed southbound

⚠️ Flooding at Cloghroe

⚠️ Surface water in city, incl the Kinsale Rd R/A



More at https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 11, 2020

Surface water has also been reported on a number of routes around the city, including on the N40 between the Douglas flyover, the J6 Kinsale Rd, and on a stretch along the Kinsale Rd R/A.